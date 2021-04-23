Insider Selling: Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Insider Sells $79,980.00 in Stock

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) insider Christopher Hufnagel sold 2,000 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total transaction of $79,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,898,875.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

WWW stock opened at $40.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.20, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.65. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a one year low of $15.56 and a one year high of $41.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.47.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $509.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.97 million. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 17.74%. Research analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is currently 17.78%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWW. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,201,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,679,744 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $396,242,000 after buying an additional 297,172 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 812,437 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,389,000 after buying an additional 93,708 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,151,135 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,973,000 after buying an additional 92,352 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 1st quarter valued at $3,282,000. 91.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WWW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.45.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

