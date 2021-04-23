Insight Wealth Partners LLC Trims Stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Insight Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 42.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,760 shares during the period. Pimco Total Return ETF accounts for 0.8% of Insight Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Insight Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $1,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000.

NYSEARCA BOND opened at $110.55 on Friday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a one year low of $108.55 and a one year high of $113.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.65.

