Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) Major Shareholder Evan Wainhouse Davis Sells 208,919 Shares

Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) major shareholder Evan Wainhouse Davis sold 208,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.76, for a total transaction of $1,830,130.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Evan Wainhouse Davis also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Inspired Entertainment alerts:

On Thursday, April 8th, Evan Wainhouse Davis sold 20,000 shares of Inspired Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $185,000.00.

On Thursday, April 1st, Evan Wainhouse Davis sold 16,000 shares of Inspired Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $152,000.00.

On Monday, March 29th, Evan Wainhouse Davis sold 17,500 shares of Inspired Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.15, for a total value of $160,125.00.

On Friday, March 26th, Evan Wainhouse Davis sold 25,000 shares of Inspired Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total transaction of $212,750.00.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Evan Wainhouse Davis sold 4,000 shares of Inspired Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total transaction of $36,360.00.

On Monday, March 22nd, Evan Wainhouse Davis sold 83,000 shares of Inspired Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $860,710.00.

On Friday, March 19th, Evan Wainhouse Davis sold 30,000 shares of Inspired Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $334,200.00.

Shares of INSE opened at $8.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $197.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.50. Inspired Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.87 and a 52-week high of $11.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.87.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $1.43. The company had revenue of $71.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.57 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Inspired Entertainment, Inc. will post -2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $1,084,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Inspired Entertainment by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 92,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 19,287 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Inspired Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 142,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 4,788 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 55.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inspired Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Inspired Entertainment Company Profile

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a business-to-business gaming technology company, supplies virtual sports and server based gaming (SBG) products to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and numbers games.

See Also: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Inspired Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspired Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.