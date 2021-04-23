InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Tuesday, April 27th

InspireMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR)’s stock is going to reverse split before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th. The 1-15 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, April 14th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NSPR opened at $0.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $53.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 2.41. InspireMD has a twelve month low of $0.28 and a twelve month high of $1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.36.

InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). InspireMD had a negative return on equity of 110.91% and a negative net margin of 276.89%. The business had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that InspireMD will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of InspireMD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Kester bought 120,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.62 per share, with a total value of $74,995.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in InspireMD stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in InspireMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) by 753.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,243,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,097,452 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.73% of InspireMD worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

About InspireMD

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system for use in carotid artery applications; and MGuard Prime embolic protection systems for use in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction, and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions.

