Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Acquires 250 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,231 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $866,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $168.71 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $86.95 and a one year high of $173.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $167.20 and a 200-day moving average of $146.21.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Recommended Story: How mutual funds make money

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.