Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Acquires Shares of 64,950 Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 64,950 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Gogo in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gogo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Gogo by 130.2% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 27,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 15,626 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Gogo in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,852,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Gogo in the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. 43.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gogo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GOGO opened at $10.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.84. Gogo Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $17.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $970.55 million, a P/E ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.48.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $77.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.09 million. Gogo’s quarterly revenue was down 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gogo Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GOGO shares. William Blair upgraded shares of Gogo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Gogo in a research note on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Gogo from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gogo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Gogo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Gogo Profile

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Gogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.