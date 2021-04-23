Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,668,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 8,130 shares in the last quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,023,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 44,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,759,000 after purchasing an additional 10,091 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $378.99 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $253.97 and a 1 year high of $384.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $366.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $344.51.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

