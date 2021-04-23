Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Increases Holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,254 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 833 shares during the quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DAR. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Darling Ingredients by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the first quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the first quarter valued at $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 122,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $8,585,047.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 853,789 shares in the company, valued at $59,790,843.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jos Vervoort sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total transaction of $953,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,345,796.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Darling Ingredients stock opened at $70.76 on Friday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.56 and a fifty-two week high of $79.65. The company has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DAR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Darling Ingredients currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.27.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

