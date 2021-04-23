Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 111.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,551 shares during the quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Aries Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 43,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 30,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 110,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,771,000 after purchasing an additional 34,204 shares during the period. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 65,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $52.59 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.46. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $34.79 and a 52-week high of $56.66.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

