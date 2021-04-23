Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Sells 672 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC cut its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,435 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 672 shares during the quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $1,073,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $410,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 947,689 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $23,682,000 after purchasing an additional 246,861 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Franklin Resources by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,368 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 8,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in Franklin Resources by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 33,220 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. 45.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BEN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. TheStreet raised Franklin Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.83.

In related news, EVP Jed A. Plafker sold 20,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.67, for a total value of $595,819.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alok Sethi sold 39,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $1,080,620.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,104,440. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BEN opened at $28.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.40. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.70 and a 12-month high of $31.32.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 14.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.91%.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

