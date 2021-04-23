Intel Co. Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $4.59 Per Share (NASDAQ:INTC)

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) – Stock analysts at Wedbush decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Intel in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 20th. Wedbush analyst M. Bryson now forecasts that the chip maker will earn $4.59 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.30. Wedbush has a “Underperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a $71.00 price target on shares of Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. DZ Bank raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.64.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $62.57 on Thursday. Intel has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The company has a market capitalization of $254.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.19.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 32,301 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,877 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 16,308 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $727,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Intel by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,639 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 4,432 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Intel by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,297 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after buying an additional 8,906 shares during the period. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Intel news, CFO George S. Davis purchased 9,095 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 27,244 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

