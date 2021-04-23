Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Shares Up 6.5%

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)’s share price shot up 6.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $72.96 and last traded at $71.80. 8,202 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,615,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.41.

A number of research firms have commented on NTLA. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, March 21st. Raymond James upped their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $39.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital increased their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $57.50 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $46.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.85.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.72 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.31 and a 200-day moving average of $54.67.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.12). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.14% and a negative net margin of 193.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.39 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 501,945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total transaction of $30,262,264.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John M. Leonard sold 109,889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $7,032,896.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 575,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,831,232. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 892,987 shares of company stock valued at $58,204,964 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 170.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Hitchwood Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,160,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 370,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,152,000 after buying an additional 28,691 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 14.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 9,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,951,000. 95.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

