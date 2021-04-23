International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys 3,429 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 161.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,558 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,429 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 6,578 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,808 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 8,243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. 76.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GPC shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Genuine Parts from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut Genuine Parts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.83.

GPC stock opened at $119.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $67.12 and a twelve month high of $123.22. The stock has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.07 and a beta of 1.05.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.36. Genuine Parts had a positive return on equity of 23.26% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.815 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 57.29%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

