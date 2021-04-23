International Assets Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 101.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,197 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,624 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,107,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,200,000 after buying an additional 180,341 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 284,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,037,000 after acquiring an additional 34,587 shares in the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM grew its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 172.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 270,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,675,000 after acquiring an additional 170,962 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 211,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 196,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,692,000 after acquiring an additional 30,816 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF stock opened at $100.85 on Friday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 12-month low of $59.50 and a 12-month high of $112.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.57.

