International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $767,000 Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 356.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,388 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in The Allstate by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in The Allstate by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX grew its holdings in The Allstate by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 22,475 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co grew its holdings in The Allstate by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 24,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Allstate by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 17,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded The Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on The Allstate from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.20.

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $123.66 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.97 and a fifty-two week high of $124.24. The stock has a market cap of $37.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.90.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $2.06. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a $0.81 dividend. This is a boost from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.06%.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

