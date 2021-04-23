International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases 2,431 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 106.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,712 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,431 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of YUM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 4.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 283,526 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,893,000 after acquiring an additional 12,715 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the third quarter valued at about $283,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the third quarter valued at about $1,102,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the third quarter valued at about $199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $138,456.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,403,648. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total value of $161,356.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,636,668.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE YUM opened at $117.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.38. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.58 and a 12 month high of $118.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.18 billion, a PE ratio of 35.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 56.34%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. MKM Partners increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.44.

Yum! Brands Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.