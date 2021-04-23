International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Price Target Raised to $151.00

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) had its target price upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $147.00 to $151.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $146.00.

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $141.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. International Business Machines has a twelve month low of $105.92 and a twelve month high of $144.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $131.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.28. The stock has a market cap of $126.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that International Business Machines will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.90%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 852.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 55.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

