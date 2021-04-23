International Paper (NYSE:IP) PT Raised to $58.00

International Paper (NYSE:IP) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

IP has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of International Paper from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Paper from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of International Paper in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a sell rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of International Paper from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.90.

NYSE IP opened at $55.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.70 and a beta of 1.10. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $29.76 and a fifty-two week high of $57.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.05.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 2.37%. International Paper’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $409,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 18,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total value of $875,202.66. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IP. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in International Paper in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in International Paper in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of International Paper by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

