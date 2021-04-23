Intersect Capital LLC Boosts Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Intersect Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,119 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,118,088,000. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in Alphabet by 537.3% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 725,784 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,271,486,000 after buying an additional 611,904 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its position in Alphabet by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 675,668 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,183,689,000 after buying an additional 311,706 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 57,108.2% during the 1st quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 249,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,526,442 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,866,248,000 after buying an additional 158,383 shares during the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GOOG traded up $24.37 on Friday, hitting $2,292.29. 26,392 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,539,955. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,232.20 and a fifty-two week high of $2,318.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2,138.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,882.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $15.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,342.42.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,852.09, for a total transaction of $2,565,144.65. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,656,308.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,085.54, for a total transaction of $145,987.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,507.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,104 shares of company stock worth $42,565,228. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

