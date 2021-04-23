Intersect Capital LLC Buys 774 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Intersect Capital LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,766 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lifted its position in PayPal by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 41,414 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,049 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 0.9% during the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 4,745 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,518 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total transaction of $1,081,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,200,608.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total value of $310,014.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,056,524.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 247,350 shares of company stock valued at $65,644,738. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $2.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $264.50. 89,105 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,115,250. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.00 and a 12-month high of $309.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $250.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $234.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.97, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on PYPL. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $302.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Atlantic Securities cut PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on PayPal from $249.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on PayPal from $306.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PayPal has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.00.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

