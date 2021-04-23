Intersect Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Intersect Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,278 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 808 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IJH traded up $3.39 on Friday, reaching $272.76. The company had a trading volume of 30,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,350,359. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $261.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.55. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $148.98 and a 12 month high of $272.81.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.