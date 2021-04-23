Intersect Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Intersect Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,451 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GS traded up $6.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $337.48. 37,706 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,293,473. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.36 and a 52-week high of $356.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $334.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $274.02. The company has a market cap of $116.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.74 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.11 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

In other news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total transaction of $3,132,500.00. Also, insider Laurence Stein sold 10,748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total transaction of $2,987,191.64. Insiders sold a total of 40,748 shares of company stock worth $12,371,892 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

GS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $351.23.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

