Intersect Capital LLC Has $944,000 Stock Holdings in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Intersect Capital LLC lifted its stake in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,304 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 65.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the third quarter worth $32,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Seagate Technology by 132.5% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Summit Insights raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Seagate Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.83.

Shares of Seagate Technology stock traded up $3.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $87.30. 58,248 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,584,272. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.81. Seagate Technology plc has a 1-year low of $43.53 and a 1-year high of $85.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 65.10%. Seagate Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephanie Tilenius sold 7,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total transaction of $541,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,293.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 4,525 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.20, for a total transaction of $331,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,214 shares of company stock worth $9,657,196 over the last 90 days. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

