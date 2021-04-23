Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $21.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Intersect ENT reported mixed results for the fourth-quarter of 2020. Revenues declined year over year as a result of hospitals suspending elective surgical procedures, and significantly reduced ENT office visits. Significant contraction in gross margin and a higher adjusted operating loss are discouraging as well. Headwinds like business seasonality and stiff competition remain. On a positive note, the company noted that PROPEL, SINUVA and Fiagon product lines are gaining momentum. The 2021 revenue expectation is showing growth over the 2019 level. Potential in chronic sinusitis market, a well-progressing SINUVA and PROPEL product line, and a strong solvency position are added benefits. Overall, in the past three months, Intersect ENT has underperformed the industry it belongs to.”

XENT has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Intersect ENT from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Intersect ENT from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Intersect ENT from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.00.

NASDAQ XENT opened at $20.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.11. Intersect ENT has a twelve month low of $10.32 and a twelve month high of $26.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $680.46 million, a PE ratio of -10.79 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 10.29 and a current ratio of 11.28.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $28.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.83 million. Intersect ENT had a negative net margin of 71.96% and a negative return on equity of 55.81%. The company’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intersect ENT will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XENT. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Intersect ENT by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 34,563 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Intersect ENT by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,126 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intersect ENT by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 17,675 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Intersect ENT by 121.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,705 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intersect ENT Company Profile

Intersect ENT, Inc operates as an ear, nose, and throat (ENT) medical technology company in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL Mini, which are steroid releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

