Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)’s stock price fell 3.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $29.41 and last traded at $29.47. 6,520 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 599,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.56.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ITCI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Intra-Cellular Therapies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.28 and its 200 day moving average is $30.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.45 and a beta of 1.50.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.09. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 48.27% and a negative net margin of 1,985.32%. The firm had revenue of $12.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.45 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Suresh K. Durgam sold 2,734 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.25, for a total transaction of $107,309.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,014,141.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sharon Mates sold 27,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total value of $1,092,437.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,161,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,555,405.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,207 shares of company stock worth $1,812,703. 18.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 220.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 300.8% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the fourth quarter worth $238,000. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults. It is also developing lumateperone, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of bipolar depression, as well as to treat autism spectrum disorder, and sleep disorders associated with neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders.

