InTrack Investment Management Inc Boosts Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

InTrack Investment Management Inc raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises about 1.6% of InTrack Investment Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MDY. Harvest Volatility Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 151.5% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 83 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000.

NYSEARCA:MDY traded up $5.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $497.27. 23,011 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 897,985. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $478.46 and its 200-day moving average is $428.53. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $271.91 and a 12-month high of $498.40.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

