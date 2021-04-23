InTrack Investment Management Inc Increases Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

InTrack Investment Management Inc increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 3.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

PG stock traded down $1.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $133.45. The company had a trading volume of 76,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,316,125. The company has a market cap of $328.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $111.25 and a twelve month high of $146.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.31.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.72%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.93.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 408,880 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.71, for a total value of $52,626,944.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $689,499.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 12,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.99, for a total transaction of $1,748,057.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,004,055.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 547,343 shares of company stock valued at $70,435,679 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Read More: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.