Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Analysts expect that Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) will report earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Intrusion’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.07). Intrusion posted earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 200%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Intrusion will report full year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.01). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $1.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Intrusion.

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 million. Intrusion had a negative net margin of 30.12% and a negative return on equity of 179.98%.

INTZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Intrusion in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intrusion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Intrusion from $17.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

In other news, Director Dale Booth bought 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.50 per share, for a total transaction of $112,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,050 shares in the company, valued at $283,175. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Michael L. Paxton sold 4,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total value of $108,855.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,565,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,562,684.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,500 shares of company stock worth $1,223,305. 27.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Intrusion by 74.8% in the first quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Intrusion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Intrusion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Intrusion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Intrusion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000.

Shares of Intrusion stock opened at $15.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $277.61 million, a PE ratio of -92.70 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.57. Intrusion has a one year low of $2.83 and a one year high of $29.90.

Intrusion Company Profile

Intrusion Inc develops, markets, and supports entity identification, data mining, cybercrime, and advanced persistent threat detection products in the United States. It offers INTRUSION Shield, a network detection and response security-as-a-service solution to identify and stop Zero-Day attacks and ransomware.

