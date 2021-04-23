Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) PT Raised to $939.00 at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $862.00 to $939.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.23% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $879.00 to $892.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $862.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $825.00 to $925.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $804.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $735.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $805.95.

ISRG opened at $859.66 on Wednesday. Intuitive Surgical has a 12-month low of $492.00 and a 12-month high of $893.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.76 billion, a PE ratio of 97.91, a P/E/G ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $747.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $756.18.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.89. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $754.48, for a total transaction of $1,886,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,339 shares in the company, valued at $7,800,568.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 11,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $762.14, for a total value of $8,398,782.80. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,108 shares of company stock worth $22,162,955. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 5,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,277,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 46,934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,397,000 after acquiring an additional 19,810 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,929 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,941,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 25,467 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,835,000 after purchasing an additional 5,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,021,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

