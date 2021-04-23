Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Investar had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 5.51%.

Shares of NASDAQ ISTR traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $21.33. 519 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,921. Investar has a fifty-two week low of $10.35 and a fifty-two week high of $23.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.95 and a 200 day moving average of $17.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.47 million, a PE ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 0.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is an increase from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Investar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.47%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ISTR shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Investar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Investar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Investar Company Profile

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

