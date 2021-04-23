Investors Buy High Volume of Nasdaq Put Options (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 3,106 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,971% compared to the average volume of 150 put options.

NDAQ opened at $159.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $26.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. Nasdaq has a 1-year low of $102.82 and a 1-year high of $162.34.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.22. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The company had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Nasdaq will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is presently 39.20%.

In related news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.58, for a total value of $144,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lars Ottersgard sold 6,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.60, for a total transaction of $886,259.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,022 shares of company stock worth $4,373,438 in the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDAQ. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Nasdaq in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Nasdaq during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 152.4% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NDAQ shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Nasdaq from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on Nasdaq from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nasdaq presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.03.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

