Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on MarineMax (NYSE:HZO)

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 831 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 803% compared to the typical volume of 92 put options.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HZO. Northcoast Research downgraded MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist raised their target price on MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.78.

MarineMax stock opened at $50.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 1.79. MarineMax has a 52 week low of $11.59 and a 52 week high of $63.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.26.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.96. MarineMax had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The firm had revenue of $523.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. MarineMax’s revenue was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that MarineMax will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Anthony E. Jr. Cassella sold 2,000 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.79, for a total value of $115,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,139 shares in the company, valued at $528,142.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total transaction of $300,450.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,502 shares in the company, valued at $3,034,665.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,278,680 in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in MarineMax by 117.6% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 37,310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 20,165 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of MarineMax by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 170,153 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,998,000 after buying an additional 20,248 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,540 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,343,000 after acquiring an additional 23,947 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of MarineMax by 187.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after acquiring an additional 74,407 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in MarineMax by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 40,010 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 5,357 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

