Investors Purchase High Volume of Diana Shipping Call Options (NYSE:DSX)

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 4,486 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 480% compared to the average volume of 773 call options.

NYSE:DSX opened at $3.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.31. Diana Shipping has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $3.78. The firm has a market cap of $310.68 million, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.41.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The shipping company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $39.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.74 million. Diana Shipping had a negative net margin of 78.81% and a negative return on equity of 5.63%. Sell-side analysts expect that Diana Shipping will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DSX. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,681,019 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after acquiring an additional 461,300 shares during the period. Kopernik Global Investors LLC raised its holdings in Diana Shipping by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 6,331,923 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,221,000 after purchasing an additional 346,164 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Diana Shipping by 393.2% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 152,799 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 121,820 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 27.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 430,026 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 92,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 732,776 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 83,252 shares in the last quarter. 24.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $2.25 to $3.50 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Pareto Securities raised shares of Diana Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Diana Shipping from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Diana Shipping in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Diana Shipping has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.58.

About Diana Shipping

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 11, 2021, it operated a fleet of 37 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 12 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, and 11 Panamax), as well as one Panamax dry bulk vessel.

