Investors Purchase High Volume of The Hain Celestial Group Call Options (NASDAQ:HAIN)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 2,749 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 541% compared to the average daily volume of 429 call options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HAIN. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 246.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 146,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,867,000 after buying an additional 103,934 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 293,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,797,000 after purchasing an additional 4,905 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 8,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,000,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,061,000 after purchasing an additional 250,601 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Investment Management Limited bought a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,332,000. Institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on HAIN shares. Piper Sandler raised The Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.54.

NASDAQ HAIN opened at $41.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 161.31 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The Hain Celestial Group has a 12 month low of $25.36 and a 12 month high of $46.02.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 1.31%. The business had revenue of $528.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.