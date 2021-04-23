IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) PT Raised to $250.00 at Robert W. Baird

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $238.00 to $250.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.65% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens raised shares of IQVIA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $200.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp raised shares of IQVIA from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $218.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $197.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.56.

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $225.94 on Friday. IQVIA has a 12 month low of $126.01 and a 12 month high of $235.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.61. The firm has a market cap of $43.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 248.29, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that IQVIA will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA in the first quarter worth about $29,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 87.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

