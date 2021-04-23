IQVIA’s (IQV) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Mizuho

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Mizuho in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $250.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $218.00. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.65% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on IQV. KeyCorp upgraded IQVIA from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $218.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $208.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $197.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.56.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQV stock opened at $225.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.61. IQVIA has a twelve month low of $126.01 and a twelve month high of $235.51. The firm has a market cap of $43.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 248.29, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 1.61%. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that IQVIA will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,826,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,656,421,000 after purchasing an additional 688,054 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,303,471 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,129,393,000 after purchasing an additional 461,873 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,020,834 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $541,242,000 after purchasing an additional 483,960 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,849,452 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $510,534,000 after purchasing an additional 181,943 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,111,336 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $378,287,000 after purchasing an additional 352,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

See Also: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.