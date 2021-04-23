iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Purchased by Garrett Investment Advisors LLC

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 20,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter.

EFV stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,917,731 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.51.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

