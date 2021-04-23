iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Position Boosted by Intersect Capital LLC

Intersect Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 1.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 488.2% during the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EEM traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 441,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,458,426. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.70 and a 200 day moving average of $52.71. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.20 and a 1 year high of $58.29.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

