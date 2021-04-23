iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EEM. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 488.2% in the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

EEM opened at $53.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.71. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.20 and a 1 year high of $58.29.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Further Reading: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.