iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Position Boosted by Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 58.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $2.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $259.71. The company had a trading volume of 24,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,423,871. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $245.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.97. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $165.40 and a one year high of $261.80.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Recommended Story: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.