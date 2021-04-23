iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Integrated Investment Consultants LLC

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,126 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises approximately 7.4% of Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $21,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $155.31 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $100.93 and a 12-month high of $157.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $152.24 and its 200-day moving average is $138.49.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

