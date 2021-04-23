iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Bought by Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 729,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,426 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 17.0% of Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $161,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,313,000 after buying an additional 17,822 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,367,000. Wealth Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Private Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $479,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

IWM stock traded up $3.24 on Friday, hitting $224.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 689,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,650,385. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $223.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.15. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $117.18 and a 1 year high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

