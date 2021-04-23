iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Bought by Meridian Financial Partners LLC

Meridian Financial Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,332 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 3000 ETF comprises approximately 6.7% of Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $8,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWV. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000.

NYSEARCA IWV traded up $2.51 on Friday, reaching $249.18. The stock had a trading volume of 248 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,232. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12-month low of $159.17 and a 12-month high of $250.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $239.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.01.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

