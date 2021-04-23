iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Twele Capital Management Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Twele Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 146,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,154 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 9.4% of Twele Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $58,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Alliance raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 33,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,224,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,885,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 589.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,870,000 after purchasing an additional 9,029 shares during the period. Finally, Hamilton Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $413.97 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $275.00 and a fifty-two week high of $419.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $400.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $376.16.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

