iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Pacific Financial Group Inc.

Pacific Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,778 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 356 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 7.0% of Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,148,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 24,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 458,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,208,000 after acquiring an additional 7,528 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 22.2% during the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 29,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,785,000 after acquiring an additional 5,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 13,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,394,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $3.91 on Friday, hitting $417.88. 212,356 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,389,361. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $275.00 and a 12 month high of $419.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $400.41 and a 200-day moving average of $376.16.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

