iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by First Business Financial Services Inc.

First Business Financial Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $414.44 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $275.00 and a 12 month high of $419.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $400.41 and its 200-day moving average is $376.16.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

