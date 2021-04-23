iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC

Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,479 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up about 3.0% of Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $4,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NWK Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, First Financialcorp IN increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.4% in the 4th quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $1.89 on Friday, reaching $110.78. The stock had a trading volume of 102,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,280,193. The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.86 and a 200 day moving average of $95.33. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $54.70 and a 12-month high of $115.20.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

