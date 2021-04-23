iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stake Boosted by McGuire Investment Group LLC

McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $3,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Country Trust Bank increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 7,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 10,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. North American Management Corp grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. North American Management Corp now owns 10,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NWK Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $109.55 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.70 and a fifty-two week high of $115.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.33.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

