J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target Increased to $198.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $188.00 to $198.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stephens upped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Vertical Research began coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Bank of America raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $151.00 to $171.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $159.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT traded up $0.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $170.06. 3,767 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 664,543. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 52 week low of $95.30 and a 52 week high of $178.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a PE ratio of 36.47, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $164.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.54.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.14. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 5.31%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 22.90%.

In related news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,500 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.79, for a total transaction of $220,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,744.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman James K. Thompson sold 5,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.87, for a total value of $754,350.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 35,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,286,183.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 56,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,970,035. 3.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 32,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,393,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 36,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,943,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 69.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

