J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $226.28

Shares of J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 226.28 ($2.96) and traded as high as GBX 249.80 ($3.26). J Sainsbury shares last traded at GBX 249.60 ($3.26), with a volume of 4,551,686 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 225.71 ($2.95).

The company has a market cap of £5.47 billion and a P/E ratio of -1,243.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 240.75 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 226.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.87.

About J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY)

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services. The company operates various store formats, including convenience stores and supermarkets.

